Flagler County Sheriff's deputy saves choking child during Shop With A Cop event

The deputy performed the Heimlich maneuver on a child who had swallowed a button, according to FSCO.

A Flagler County Sheriff's deputy saved a child who was choking during a charity event last Friday, according to FSCO.

During the department's annual Shop With A Cop event, the child swallowed a button. CSO Communication Specialist, Lindsey Stanford, was volunteering at the event and saw the child. She alerted her husband, Deputy Sheriff Richard Stanford, who acted quickly to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the child.

The child will make a full recovery, FSCO said.

Shop With A Cop is an annual event started by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly that helps to provide holiday gifts to those who might not otherwise have a holiday.