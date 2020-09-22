Clay County Sheriff's Office to livestream funeral of sergeant who died of COVID-19

MIDDLEBURG, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff's Office will livestream on Facebook the funeral for a sergeant who died of COVID-19, according to a media release.
Sgt. Eric Twisdale's funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Middleburg.
The sheriff's office said there will be some impact on traffic as Twisdale is taken to the church. Blanding Boulevard southbound will be shut down from Interstate 295 to Old Jennings Road Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Traffic will also be shut down northbound on Blanding Boulevard from Old Jennings Road to Interstate 295 from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. as the sheriff's office proceeds to the gravesite.
Old Jennings Road and Blanding Boulevard will also be heavily congested from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.