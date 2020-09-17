Clay County Sergeant who died due to COVID-19 remembered as a “class act”

Clay County Sgt. Eric Twisdale died in the line of duty due to COVID-19, and is remembered fondly by a retired Clay County Sheriff.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Decades of service.

Decorated for his work saving someone from drowning and apprehending murder suspects.

Sgt. Eric Twisdale died in the line of duty-- from the coronavirus.

Thursday morning his morning his body was escorted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral home in Riverside.

Much of Twisdale’s time working at the sheriff’s office was under retired Clay County Sheriff Rick Beseler.

Beseler described Twisdale as a friend, leader within the sheriff’s office, and says he wished all officers under his supervision had the same attitude and drive that Sgt. Twisdale did.

“It was a real sense of loss, not only as a professional law enforcement officer in our community, but as a friend,” Beseler said.

Beseler says he had the honor of giving Sgt. Twisdale the Officer of the Year award for valor in 2015.

Twisdale was awarded a medal of valor for catching two murder suspects after a three county car chase.

“He put his own personal safety aside and brought this to a conclusion, by picking a spot with very little traffic on top of the [Governor’s Creek] bridge where the suspects would have little opportunity to escape,” Beseler said.

“I was so proud of him that day, I’m still proud of him today, and we’re going to miss him terribly. He was just a man among men, an officer among officers and just a fine human being”

The law enforcement veteran was also a father and grandfather.

He received an escort to Hardage-Giddens funeral home on Thursday.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Fire Rescue and others including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in attendance.

Beseler says as Twisdale got older--he never let any physical illness slow him down.

When hearing of Twisdale’s death due to COVID-19, he says experienced the pain of a great loss.

“To lose a man of his character and his ability, it seems like God always calls home the best. I think in this case that’s what happened,” Beseler said.