Clay County Sergeant dies in 'line of duty, COVID-19-related'

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The death of a Clay County Sergeant is being treated as COVID-19-related and in the line of duty, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday Sergeant Eric Twisdale was serving as the supervisor of the Crime Scene Unit at the time of his death.

"He will be missed by all of us," the agency said.

Twisdale first entered law enforcement in the early 90s with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, then joined the Clay County Sheriff's Office in 1998.

"Along the way, he earned a reputation for being courageous and having a huge heart," the agency said.

Twisdale was the recipient of the sheriff's office's Lifesaving Award in 2014 after he saved someone from drowning, according to the agency. The following year, he was recognized as Deputy of the Year for "displaying exceptional valor during the apprehension of two murder suspects."

Twisdale was promoted to sergeant in 2010 and also served as a team leader on the Dive Team, Honor Guard and Crisis Negotiation Team.