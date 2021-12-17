'All Boys Aren't Blue' pulled from circulation in Clay County after parent voices concern

The controversial memoir by LGBTQ+ activist has been pulled from Clay County school libraries.

The controversial young-adult novel "All Boys Aren't Blue" has been pulled from a Clay County school library.

The process to remove the book started after an initial parent complaint, a spokesperson for the district says.

The school administrator and the school’s Leadership Team then followed a specific set of steps outlined in the district's Procedures Manual for Library Media Services before it was removed from circulation.

Earlier in December, the Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt banned the controversial book from the district's media center after it was criticized for being obscene.

Four books were under review by the Flagler County School Board after being flagged.

The books "The Hate U Give," "Speak," "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" were return to bookshelves, but "All Boys Aren’t Blue" was not brought back.

The "memoir-manifesto" by journalist and activist George M. Johnson stirred up controversy in Flagler after a parent pointed out that it includes topics such as sex, sexual assault and consent.

The book itself is geared toward the LGBTQ community.

Johnson said people have incorrectly interpreted their writing as pornography.

At the time of the review, Flagler students responded to the complaint with a rally against censorship.