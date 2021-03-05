Jacksonville public library eradicates all overdue book fines

Customers are encouraged to return any long-overdue materials to any Jacksonville Public Library location free of the worry of overdue fines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Got overdue book fines? Don't sweat it. The Board of Library Trustees unanimously agreed to eliminate overdue library fines at Jacksonville Public Library.

Recognizing that access to Library materials is of critical importance, the Board of Library Trustees unanimously agreed to eliminate overdue library fines at Jacksonville Public Library, July 1, 2021.

"Borrowed materials still have due dates, and we want you to return your materials on time so your neighbors can also enjoy them," said Region Manager for the West Region, Lynne Baldwin. "The elimination of overdue fines just gives you that little cushion when things don't go as planned."

Remember that lost or damaged items still incur replacement fees as identified in the Library's Circulation Policy.

Customers are encouraged to return any long-overdue materials to any Jacksonville Public Library location free of the worry of overdue fines.