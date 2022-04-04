Clay County could develop a hybrid system between drop off, curbside recycling

In order to bring back curbside services, the county needs 42 drivers to run routes. At last check, it was short over a dozen drivers.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County officials say they need more time to figure out how to bring back curbside recycling.

For more than six months, residents, such as Elvie Simpson, dropped off recycling herself. She told First Coast News how she is not in favor of the current method of recycling and would prefer curbside services.

"It's a pain in the you-know-what," Simpson said, frowning.

Clay County officials are going through a similar feeling. To Wayne Bolla, Chairman of the Clay County Board of County Commissioners, the garbage collection was "one of the brightest stars of things going in the county."

"We're trying to come up with a solution that we can afford and that our constituents can afford the next contract," Bolla said. "You're going to see a major increase in the garbage collection costs."

Bolla mentioned how the county is still feeling the effects of a labor shortage.

In order to bring back curbside services, Bolla explained how the county needs 42 drivers to run routes. At last check, he said they're short 15 drivers. Waste Management is hiring, the chairman said there is a $10k bonus with a pay rate of $22 an hour.

"We're all in on this, and we're trying to fix the problem," Bolla added.

To tackle the issue head on, county officials are conducting a comprehensive study on "solid waste needs". One option is to keep the self drop-off recycling locations.

Simpson, whose been recycling for nearly a decade, would prefer full curbside services. She speculates more people would recycle with that option.

"In my neighborhood, I see people put their boxes [out] during the trash day instead of recycling," Simpson added.

"Another option was to change the way we collect solid waste here in Clay County," Bolla said. "Jacksonville has a one can policy, and they have hydraulic pickups on the side of their trucks where they can drive down the street, just pick the whole thing up."

It's possible Clay County could adapt a hybrid-recycling system; drop off and curbside.

The chairman said it's going out for bids because the cost of labor increased nearly 100% just months ago. He said the county does not want to break a contract, but it's exploring options.

"I just want your viewers and my constituents in Clay County to know that we're aware of the problem, this is not something we can fix with the turn of a turn of a hat here though," Bolla said.

The study will be available to the public on May 10.