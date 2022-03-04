What can, can't be recycled in Jacksonville?

Curbside recycling returns to Jacksonville on Monday, but some things that you think can be recycled actually should be thrown away.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Curbside recycling returns to Jacksonville on Monday, but not everything that you might think is recyclable can actually go in your recycling bin to be collected by the city.

For the most part, all of the usual recyclable items can go in your recycling bin; those are items like newspapers, aluminum cans, glass and plastic. But some items get specific.

For example, a plastic water bottle that you might buy in a 24 pack at the store can be recycled, but a plastic sandwich bag can not be recycled.

Not all paper is equal either. Full sheets of printer paper are perfectly fine to be recycled, however that same type of paper, but shredded, should be thrown away.

The following items are not allowed to be recycled in city-issued recycle bins within the City of Jacksonville:

Aerosol cans, shredded paper, weapons, batteries, fireworks, flares, needles, cables, wires, rubber, food, yard clippings

For a full and comprehensive list about what can and can't be recycled as well as best practices for recycling, visit the City of Jacksonville's webpage here: https://www.coj.net/curbsiderecycling