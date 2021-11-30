Clay County children's charity to host 40th annual toy giveaway, expects 1,700 children to receive gifts

JP Hall Children's Charities will host the event Saturday, December 18 at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It is one of Virginia Hall's happiest times of the year.

As president of JP Hall Children's Charities, she will be handing out thousands of toys to children who may otherwise go without.

"It's really gratifying for me to see families that we've helped through many, many years," she explained.

Now in it's 40th year, Hall says the giveaway means a lot more now. COVID-19 is still a concern and so are the finances for families.

"Giving their children a Christmas they may not otherwise ever receive and just giving assistance when they need it the most," she said, describing the impact she has on others.

The Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville cancelled its in-person event again this year and Hall expects more families will be looking to other charities to make Christmas possible.

Her non-profit buys toys from a US vendor and she says luckily there have not been any supply chain issues. To make sure she has enough toys to hand out to 1,700 kids, she's asking for your toy donations, which can be dropped off at any Clay County firehouse.

The giveaway is Saturday, December 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Children 14 and younger can receive up to three gifts and they must be present.

She says families have slept overnight in their cars to be first in line. It's something she discourages, but says it also shows the length parents go to for their children.

"My phone this year has been ringing off the hook with people wanting to know, 'Are we doing the Christmas party? Are we going to be able to help people this year?' I am so proud to be able to say, 'Yes we found a way,'" Hall said.