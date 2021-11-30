Chirstmas bike giveaway made possible through neighbor donations

Thousands of dollars from neighbors in a senior living facility bought 52 bikes for children this holiday.

NOCATEE, Fla. — Two men living in Nocatee are preparing to give away bicycles to children in need this Christmas.

They raised thousands in donations from their senior living community and partnered with the St John’s County Fire Rescue Department for their mission of giving back.

“I just was trying to figure well what could I possibly do for the kids," organizer John Saunders said.

John Saunders and Jerry Norton said it started with an idea to make Christmas special for children in need.

“There’s nothing like a bicycle and a kid on Christmas to me, that’s my memories of the special gifts that we got," Norton said.

The pair doubled their donations from last year, this time receiving $3,100 in donations from neighbors in their senior living facility, enough to buy 52 bikes that are being shipped to a nearby store.

There will even be tricycles, some with dolls and some with masks, for smaller boys and girls.

“The people in this building are especially giving," Norton said.

Saunders and Norton partnered with the St John’s Fire Rescue Department, who is donating one helmet per bike and will distribute the bicycles to families in need.

“It’s a good feeling, it really is, and I know there’s a lot of needy families in the St. Augustine area or here in Nocatee or wherever," Saunders said.