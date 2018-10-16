A highly contagious disease targeting felines has prompted Clay County Animal Services to temporarily close their cat intake until Oct. 30.

The temporary closure is at their State Road 16 West location due to an outbreak of feline panleukopenia (FP). FP is a highly viral disease in cats and does not infect people or pose a threat to dogs. Cats can be vaccinated to be protected from FP.

During the closure, sheltered cats exposed to FP will be quarantined and the exposed area of the facility will be thoroughly cleaned.

For more information, call Clay County Animal Services at 904-269-6342.

