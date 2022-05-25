Circle K employees halt attempted robbery, wrestle suspect to the ground

Jordan Thomas attempted to rob a Circle K on Baymeadows Road. Witnesses say employees chased, tackled, and held the suspect down until officers arrived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly before 10 p.m. on May 25, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a suspect, Jordan Gerard Thomas, attempted to rob a Circle K in the 5100 block of Baymeadows Road.

According to witnesses, there was a struggle at the counter, the suspect fled, and that employees chased the individual into the parking lot, tackled him, and held him down until police arrived.