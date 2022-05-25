Circle K employees halt attempted robbery, wrestle suspect to the ground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly before 10 p.m. on May 25, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a suspect, Jordan Gerard Thomas, attempted to rob a Circle K in the 5100 block of Baymeadows Road.
According to witnesses, there was a struggle at the counter, the suspect fled, and that employees chased the individual into the parking lot, tackled him, and held him down until police arrived.
The victims and suspect did not sustain any serious injuries.
Police said robbery detectives and crime scene detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The suspect was arrested and charged with armed robbery.