Child abuse charges against Ribault High School dean dropped

Kevin Lorenzo was arrested at the end of November. Police said at the time that Lorenzo got into a physical fight with a student.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Criminal charges against the dean of Ribault High School have now been dropped.

Kevin Lorenzo Greene Jr. was previously charged with child abuse in late November after school officials said he got into a fight with a student.

"The employee has been removed from student contact pending the conclusion of all internal and external investigations," Duval County School District said at the time.

An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Greene and a student got into an altercation about the student skipping class.

The report says Greene closed personal space on the student and the student pushed Greene's arm away. In an apparent response, police say Greene then grabbed his upper body and took the student to the ground.

The student received minor injuries, the report says.

Greene told police that the student was showing signs of increasing anger, and he was not sure what the student was capable of.

Greene was hired as a teacher at Riverside High School in August 2021 and was transferred to Ribault as a dean of students in August 2022.

Ribault Principal Gregory Bostic’s message to families is as follows: