Child abuse charges against Ribault High School dean dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Criminal charges against the dean of Ribault High School have now been dropped.
Kevin Lorenzo Greene Jr. was previously charged with child abuse in late November after school officials said he got into a fight with a student.
"The employee has been removed from student contact pending the conclusion of all internal and external investigations," Duval County School District said at the time.
An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Greene and a student got into an altercation about the student skipping class.
The report says Greene closed personal space on the student and the student pushed Greene's arm away. In an apparent response, police say Greene then grabbed his upper body and took the student to the ground.
The student received minor injuries, the report says.
Greene told police that the student was showing signs of increasing anger, and he was not sure what the student was capable of.
Greene was hired as a teacher at Riverside High School in August 2021 and was transferred to Ribault as a dean of students in August 2022.
Ribault Principal Gregory Bostic’s message to families is as follows:
"Hello Ribault High School families, this is Principal Bostic. I am calling to share some disappointing news regarding one of our leaders here at the school. Unfortunately, our dean, Kevin Greene, became involved in a confrontation with a student yesterday, and the dean’s actions in that confrontation led to his arrest on a charge of child abuse. As you know, we have high standards and expectations for the conduct of everyone associated with Ribault, especially our leadership staff. As with any situation like this, the presumption of innocence applies. However, given the nature of the charge, the employee will not have any contact with students pending the result of the judicial proceedings and the district’s internal review through our professional standards office. Again, it is disappointing to share this with you, but I always want you to be informed. Thank you and have a great rest of your day."