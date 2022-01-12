Dean at Ribault High School charged with child abuse

"Hello Ribault High School families, this is Principal Bostic. I am calling to share some disappointing news regarding one of our leaders here at the school. Unfortunately, our dean, Kevin Greene, became involved in a confrontation with a student yesterday, and the dean’s actions in that confrontation led to his arrest on a charge of child abuse. As you know, we have high standards and expectations for the conduct of everyone associated with Ribault, especially our leadership staff. As with any situation like this, the presumption of innocence applies. However, given the nature of the charge, the employee will not have any contact with students pending the result of the judicial proceedings and the district’s internal review through our professional standards office. Again, it is disappointing to share this with you, but I always want you to be informed. Thank you and have a great rest of your day."