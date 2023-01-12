Camden County deputy indicted after traffic stop investigation

Christine Newman reportedly yanked the driver to the ground and hit the woman while she was in handcuffs, review by the sheriff's office found.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.

A Camden County deputy was indicted Wednesday on 6 charges stemming from a traffic stop last year.

A review by the sheriff's office concluded that Deputy Christine Newman violated the departments use of force policy during a traffic stop which shows Newman yanking the driver to the ground and hitting the woman while she was in handcuffs. Newman is facing charges for aggravated assault, simple battery, making a false statement and several counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

"I take allegations of public misconduct seriously, which is why the GBI was called in to investigate these allegations. Upon review of the completed investigation, I determined that charges needed to be brought before the Grand Jury," District Attorney Higgins said.

Newman faces up to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault.