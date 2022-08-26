Camden County deputy suspended after woman pulled from truck, hit in face during traffic stop

Deputy Christi Newman was suspended after the January incident and was given probation and required to receive use of force training.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A January traffic stop in Kingsland, Georgia is just now getting the attention of the Camden County NAACP.

Dash camera video from Camden County Deputy Christi Newman shows her attempts to get Charis Faria out of her pick-up truck, which leads to an altercation with Faria being pulled to the ground.

Then, while in handcuffs, Newman can be seen hitting Faria in the face.

"When we first seen the video, my first thought was like, 'Wow,'" said Camden County NAACP President Timothy Bessent.

The sheriff's office suspended Newman and placed her on probation.

In an incident report, the sheriff's office says Newman "was in violation of the use of force policy." In March, Newman was named deputy of the month.

Bessent wants more accountability.

"I don't think that's enough being in the position, in the profession that she is in. I don't think you can train enough to change a person's heart," Bessent said.

Faria was arrested and charged in the incident with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, window tint violation and failure to obey a stop sign.

In a statement, she tells First Coast News:

"I am working through the traumatizing experience one day at a time. Being a child of a law enforcement officer for my entire life, I never expected to be placed in the situation. My children grew up in this tightknit community and their children are now growing up here and I have absolute fear for them as they continue to grow up, are they going to at some point in their lives to be faced with such a traumatizing reality? My ultimate goal after this is to push for better training and to remove officers that clearly pose a huge threat to society the first time and not wait until it's too late and someone's life was placed in the hands of an out-of-control law-enforcement officer."