Businesses closed or being affected by boil water notice on Jacksonville's Southside

Businesses are closing on the Southside near St. Johns Town Center and Tinseltown after a boil water notice Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After JEA released a boil water notice due to a possible E.coli contamination Friday, several restaurants on Jacksonville's Southside near St. Johns Town Center and Tinseltown business districts are closing, or only offering bottled drinks.

Other businesses are changing some menu items.

JEA has said that water will be retested Sunday and the boil water notice could be lifted if the water is not contaminated. JEA has said it is okay to use a dishwasher, but many restaurants say they are boiling water to do dishes.

Starbucks in St. Johns Town Center on River City Drive is closed, as well as Starbucks Town Center Parkway and Starbucks in Tapestry Park are all closed.

Chik-fil-A on Town Center Parkway is also closed, and will be closed as usual on Sunday.

Taco Bell on Town Center Parkway is closed as of Saturday.

Wendy's in Tinseltown, on Southside Boulevard, is also closed.

Dunkin' Donuts off Atlantic Boulevard in Arlington is closed.

Juice Tap on Gate Parkway is closed. There is a sign on the door that says they are "just outside the area that JEA determined has been effected," and are closing out of an abundance of caution. Juice Tap will reopen Sunday.

Publix is limiting the amount of water people can purchase, but Target and Sprouts in St. Johns Town Center are not. Wawa on Gate Parkway is not limiting the sale of water, but has taken the ice out of their soda machines.

Bento in the Markets at Town Center on Big Island Drive is only selling bottled beverages and cannot make any drinks or sodas.