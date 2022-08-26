E. coli found in Sandalwood wells, area put on boil water notice

Do not drink your water unless you boil it first. The boiling kills the harmful bacteria.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — E. coli has been found in a water sample collected from wells on Saints Road in the Sandalwood area, according to JEA.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined the presence of the bacteria could be a health concern. Because of this, residents in the impacted area should boil their water before consuming.

Residents who live in the area on the map below should boil their water.

So what does this mean for you?

Do not drink your water unless you boil it first. The boiling kills the harmful bacteria.

Bring your water to a boil for at least a minute before letting it cool or use bottled water. The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dished or preparing food until the notice is lifted.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems, according to JEA.

The water plant that is impacted has been taken offline. Water lines will be disinfected. JEA will let residents know when the water is safe again. The utility company estimated in a statement that the problem will be resolved in around three days.