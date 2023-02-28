Highway Patrol: 61-year-old died after car pushed off Buckman Bridge

The man was driving a pickup truck, which was pushed off the bridge when he was rear-ended, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 61-year-old man died after his car was pushed off the Buckman Bridge after a collision Tuesday, a report from the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The accident happened at approximately 3:27 a.m., according to FHP. The car was pulled from the water sometime around 7 a.m.

The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota pickup truck. His car was rear-ended by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which Fire Rescue Captain Eric Prosswimmer says was a road ranger.

The Toyota hit the barrier wall, traveled over the wall and into the water below.

The car was pushed overboard during a two-vehicle crash. It has not been located and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dive team is on site, trying to find the vehicle and any survivors.

The driver of the Chevrolet was "shaken up" but not hurt and stopped properly on the roadway to speak with law enforcement.