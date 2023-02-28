Highway Patrol: 61-year-old died after car pushed off Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 61-year-old man died after his car was pushed off the Buckman Bridge after a collision Tuesday, a report from the Florida Highway Patrol says.
The accident happened at approximately 3:27 a.m., according to FHP. The car was pulled from the water sometime around 7 a.m.
The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota pickup truck. His car was rear-ended by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which Fire Rescue Captain Eric Prosswimmer says was a road ranger.
The Toyota hit the barrier wall, traveled over the wall and into the water below.
The driver of the Chevrolet was "shaken up" but not hurt and stopped properly on the roadway to speak with law enforcement.
The Florida Department of Transportation issued a statement to First Coast News, saying in part that this incident is under pending investigation.