FDOT employee cited for rear-ending vehicle that went off Buckman Bridge, leading to man's death

A 61-year-old man died in the accident, after his car was hit from behind and pushed off the bridge. The ranger has now been cited for reckless driving.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the day this accident occured.

A Florida Department of Transportation ranger has been cited for reckless driving after he was involved in a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge on Feb. 28.

Lydell Alexander Correia was driving on the Buckman Bridge when he allegedly rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck. The truck was being driven by a 61-year-old man at the time.

The Toyota hit the barrier wall, traveled over the wall and into the water below.

The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead.