FDOT employee cited for rear-ending vehicle that went off Buckman Bridge, leading to man's death

A Florida Department of Transportation ranger has been cited for reckless driving after he was involved in a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge on Feb. 28.
Lydell Alexander Correia was driving on the Buckman Bridge when he allegedly rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck. The truck was being driven by a 61-year-old man at the time.
The Toyota hit the barrier wall, traveled over the wall and into the water below.
The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead.
Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Correia, was "shaken up" but not hurt and stopped properly on the roadway to speak with law enforcement.