FHP: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Expressway

The pedestrian walked in front of a car, Highway Patrol said. They have not been identified yet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed walking into oncoming traffic on Arlington Expressway Saturday, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said.

A car was traveling east on the Arlington Expressway, west of Seabrook Cove Road in the left lane. The pedestrian walked north across the eastbound lanes, in front of an oncoming Sedan, according to the FHP report.

The Sedan struck the pedestrian, who was fatally injured.

FHP said the driver stopped properly afterward.