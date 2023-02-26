x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FHP: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Expressway

The pedestrian walked in front of a car, Highway Patrol said. They have not been identified yet.
Credit: Thinkstock
Man on pedestrian crossing in autumn, in danger of being hit by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed walking into oncoming traffic on Arlington Expressway Saturday, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said.

A car was traveling east on the Arlington Expressway, west of Seabrook Cove Road in the left lane. The pedestrian walked north across the eastbound lanes, in front of an oncoming Sedan, according to the FHP report. 

The Sedan struck the pedestrian, who was fatally injured.

FHP said the driver stopped properly afterward.

The car was driven by a 66-year-old female from Jacksonville. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Paid beach parking in St. Johns County, Atlantic Beach starts March 1

Before You Leave, Check This Out