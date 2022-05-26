Brunswick Pirates high jump star Riyon Rankin is on his way, up

The class 6A high jump state champion is soaring to new heights.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The high school track and field season is over but there's a young man who resides up in Brunswick, Georgia who is developing into one of the biggest track stars not just here on our First Coast, but in the country.

His name is Riyon Rankin.

The Brunswick Pirates track and field star and class 6A high jump state champion is literally jumping to new heights.

The junior is currently ranked number two in the nation in the event and he's already being compared to some of the best athletes in the world.

"The athlete that Riyon has become and is becoming is one that you don't see every day. I joke with him all the time when stuff started to blow up for him, hey you're the Lebron James of track and field for the high jump," says coach Brian Edwards.

Riyon won the 6A state title this year with a final leap that would have cleared the head of 7'2 Shaquille O' Neal.

"I've been clearing high heights for a minute," says Rankin.

Rankin has been clearing heights and catching coaches’ attention since his recreational days, where he set a state record with a jump of 6 feet.

His success has not come without a few obstacles. As a sophomore, he finished 3rd at the state track meet after injuring his hip flexor.

"I felt like I let a lot of people down because that season I won every high jump event we had and then when I went to state I just fell short," Rankin said.

"We preach family at Brunswick High School, and we were just telling him I love you. Your teammates love you. We know that you're going to come back higher and stronger," says Brian Edwards.

Rankin says he used his setback for a major come up. Rankin says he had to get in the weight room, pull himself together and work. Drive and determination the state champ got from his mom.

Rankin is the first track and field state champion from Glynn County in 45 years.