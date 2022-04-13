9 students from the Bolles School sign to college athletics teams

Bolles has had 51 college athletic commitments this year, including Wednesday's nine additions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Belles School, a private day and boarding school in Jacksonville, is having a banner year for student-athletes.

So far, 42 student athletes from Belles have committed to college athletics. Wednesday, nine more recruits joined the list, for a total of 51 commitments in the 2021-2022 school year, a press release said.

The nine athletes signed their letters of intent during a ceremony in the McGehee Auditorium on the San Jose Campus. Friends, family, classmates, coaches and faculty cheered the athletes on as they penned their signatures and began what is sure to be a bright future.

Below are the latest college commits:

Women's Basketball

Cortney Smith, Ave Maria University

Football

Hansen Englert, Wofford College

Myles Johnson, Sewanee: The University of the South

Men's Lacrosse

Tanner Furyk, Sewanee: The University of the South

Men’s Swimming

Louie Body, US Air Force Academy

Boys’ Track & Field

Ryan Anderson, University of Chicago

Jonathan Lorbeer, Charleston Southern University

Women's Track & Field

Emily Rohan, Boston College

Volleyball

Shania Espada, LaGrange College