9 students from the Bolles School sign to college athletics teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Belles School, a private day and boarding school in Jacksonville, is having a banner year for student-athletes.
So far, 42 student athletes from Belles have committed to college athletics. Wednesday, nine more recruits joined the list, for a total of 51 commitments in the 2021-2022 school year, a press release said.
The nine athletes signed their letters of intent during a ceremony in the McGehee Auditorium on the San Jose Campus. Friends, family, classmates, coaches and faculty cheered the athletes on as they penned their signatures and began what is sure to be a bright future.
Below are the latest college commits:
Women's Basketball
Cortney Smith, Ave Maria University
Football
Hansen Englert, Wofford College
Myles Johnson, Sewanee: The University of the South
Men's Lacrosse
Tanner Furyk, Sewanee: The University of the South
Men’s Swimming
Louie Body, US Air Force Academy
Boys’ Track & Field
Ryan Anderson, University of Chicago
Jonathan Lorbeer, Charleston Southern University
Women's Track & Field
Emily Rohan, Boston College
Volleyball
Shania Espada, LaGrange College
Watch the ceremony below:
