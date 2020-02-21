Police have determined Friday that the remains found at a construction site in the Oceanway area were those from a "documented cemetery," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Late Thursday afternoon, excavation crews uncovered a marked headstone with a name and military rank inscribed on it at the construction site near Interstate-295 and North Main Street, police said.

Police are currently working to locate and living family members of that person to notify them of their findings.

After finding the headstone, excavation operations stopped in accordance with FSS 872.02 related to "injuring or removing tomb or monument; disturbing contents of grave or tomb." Police said this was done to the remains were "handled in the most sensitive and appropriate manner."

Other evidence previously found during the excavation like nails, wood, metal and handles was consistent with grave burials, according to police.

Police said that according to the Work Progress Administration Veteran’s Grave Registration for 1940-1941 in Duval County, the site was confirmed to be a documented cemetery.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the State Archeologist have been notified of this information and the rest of the remains will be processed by state officials and affiliated experts, police said.

