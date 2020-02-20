Many families are wondering if some recently discovered human remains might offer answers in the case of their missing loved ones.

The bones were found by a construction crew Tuesday after a construction crew pulled dirt from the San Mateo neighborhood and dumped it near Interstate-295 and Main Street.

RELATED: Human remains found after construction crew pulls dirt from San Mateo, dumps it near I-295 northbound, Main Street

Police say they could be at the construction site for days to find as many bones as possible.

Margaret Rowan, whose son has been missing nearly two decades, still has hope that one day he will be found.

“19 years later I still have nightmares,” she said.

Sunday marks the anniversary of the day Margaret Rowan’s son John Rowan Jr. went missing.

On February 22, 2001, Jon Rowan put in his two weeks’ notice at work.

He disappeared the next day and still hasn’t been found.

Neighbors saw Rowan’s vehicle leave his home off of Chasewood Drive around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2001.

The Ford Expedition he drove was found in a car park a mile away from the Orlando International Airport.

“It was cleaned out immensely, there were no fingerprints, nothing that could be found,” Rowan said.

John Rowan Jr. has a wife named Caroline and two young children.

“He was a good father to two children, he loved old people and he always used to bring food to the homeless downtown," Margaret Rowan said. "…He had a heart of gold.”

Margaret Rowan says she became sick after learning remains were found yesterday at a construction site.

“You get caught up in that moment wondering is it, John, because it never leaves your mind when a body or remains are found,” she said.

Margaret Rowan is hopeful the remains could belong to any one of at least 28 missing people with open cases in Duval County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing and Endangered Person's Information Clearinghouse, at least 28 cases are reported.

We reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to get their record of missing person's cases.

JSO says a bulldozer pushed dirt at a construction site near I-295 and Main Street on Tuesday and that’s when workers found at least three bones.

Police say the medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains. They say it’s a process that could take days or weeks.

The dirt in which the bones were found was taken from a site more than three miles away off of Eastport Road.

Margaret Rowan wants others to pray that their loved ones may have been found.

She says the hardest part of having a missing loved one is not knowing where her son is.

“We talk to the grandchildren about him, you have a four-year-old asking if you searched that wood for Uncle John and it’s very heartbreaking,” Margaret Rowan said.

John Rowan Jr. would have been 53 years old today.

Police say they are not sure how old the bones are or how deep they were dug into the ground.