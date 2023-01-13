'Hope, healing and help': Jacksonville honors MLK's legacy with annual breakfast

The city of Jacksonville's 36th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Friday marked the first in-person breakfast since 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since 2020, hundreds of people gathered in person at the Prime Osborn Convention Center to honor and carry on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The city of Jacksonville's 36th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Friday began in harmony with the national anthem performed by young people with Don't Miss A Beat All Stars.

"Us being people of color, I know me personally, I feel honored to do this," said performer Mikeayla Pate. "Just a way to be liberated, feel liberated, just a good celebration."

First Coast News's Anthony Austin was an emcee for the sixth year. Others on stage included Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and keynote speaker Simon Bailey, a public speaker and entrepreneur.

"Dr. Martin Luther King weekend means hope, healing and help," Bailey told First Coast News. "Living the dream 60 years later is so important as we think about everything that's happened in society with social injustice. When we think about health disparities, when we think about food insecurity, what can we do today?"

Bailey says this MLK Day weekend is a chance to reflect.

"Really think about, how do we impact our neighbor that is right next to us every single day?"

Younger people like those with Don't Miss A Beat All Stars are using their own talents to make their communities a better place.

"I believe by us doing this, we're giving credit where credit is due," said Bryce Smith with Don't miss A Beat All Stars. "He paved the way, MLK, he paved the way for a lot of Black people in his own community and around the world."