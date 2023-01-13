Jaguars fan delivery driver ready to 'strike' again ahead of playoffs

One fan's way of saying "Duuuval" spread from Orlando to Jacksonville and across the internet. He's ready to do it again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One Jacksonville Jaguars fan's call of "Duuu-val" spread from Orlando to Jacksonville and across the internet and he's ready to do it again.

First Coast News introduced you last weekend to the UPS driver who's a Jags fan and left a "Go Jags" note on a delivery at a Tennessee Titans fan's home. Video of this caught on the doorbell camera was posted online and got thousands of views. First Coast News caught up with Declan Meehan ahead of the playoffs.

"I'll definitely be on the lookout for a Chargers flag," Meehan said. "If I see one of those then that will just be like a divine intervention, like a sign that it's supposed to happen."

The internet already did its thing, connecting Meehan to the man on the other side of the doorbell camera in Orlando. The two met at the Jacksonville-Titans game.

"It was crazy," Meehan said. "To see them, to meet them before the game. It was really cool. Social media is a crazy thing."

Social media and sports making the world a better place -- But Jags fans can still hope the Jags ANNIHILATE the Chargers... Right?

Meehan will be cheering on the Jags from home this time, but the die-hard fan is hopeful they'll be bringing home the win.

"Go Jags!" he said.