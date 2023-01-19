'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

Legislation is being filed by to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall.

The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.

"We know who these people are," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "And if more people do it, they'll know who they are, and they'll suffer the consequences as they should."

Freeman says this bill would make the offender pay a $2,000 fine and face up to six months in jail. JSO would also be able to seize any equipment and vehicles used.

"Now they've put something in place, we've put something in place, we can address it, and we can address it effectively, and we will," said Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Jacksonville City Councilmember LeAnna Cumber, who is running for mayor, is scheduled to announce legislation she's filing that would do the same thing as Freeman's legislation. Cumber's press conference is scheduled for an hour after Freeman's press conference.

Freeman says it shouldn't matter who gets the credit for the bill and that it's not uncommon for two city council members to file legislation to achieve the same thing.

"Hopefully, as the process has happened in the past, one will join the other and it's one collective bill going forward," Freeman said.

The authenticity of a photo of the latest antisemitic projection on CSX's building downtown has been in question. Waters was asked about it Thursday.

"All the information that I've been given, it's a real image," Waters said.

