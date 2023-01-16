CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building

A photo circulating on social media shows a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville.

On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville.

“CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14," said the company in a statement.

CSX says the image is currently being investigated and that it no way represents the organization or CSX employees. Company officials called the image shocking and hurtful.

“It’s happening too much and what’s worst is that they are projecting this on people’s property without their permission," said City Councilman Matt Carlucci.

Carlucci says LeAnna Cumber, who is running for the mayor's office, will be introducing the legislation Wednesday that would make it unlawful for someone to project images over city property without express approval.

"Those kinds of messages aren’t messages of love and respect," said Carlucci. "They are messages of hate and division, that’s what they are, and they don’t represent the people of Jacksonville."

Cumber said in a statement that the antisemitic images we have seen projected on buildings over the last few months are despicable.

"Property owners and the city of Jacksonville should have the right to approve what’s being presented and projected on buildings."

Co-founder of Brightway insurance, David Miller, started the Together Strong Community Fund that will help with structural change in the city and making sure there is no fertile ground for hate.

“I think we are all from a community standpoint we are all frustrated because the hate message is don’t represent who we know Jacksonville is," said Miller.