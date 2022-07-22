With two recent bear sightings in residential Clay County areas, Florida Fish and Wildlife talk about what to do if you encounter a bear.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — There have been multiple bear sightings in Green Cove Springs this month. Two of the sightings were in residential areas. One, a block from Bennett Elementary



Dave Telesco from Florida Fish and Wildlife said it's common for bears to roam in late spring, but the middle of summer is a different story.

"By about now bears are active," Telesco said. "But not in cities that we normally don't have them."



"This is a fairly residential part of Green Cove Springs with a reasonable amount of traffic along this road," Telesco continued, "but not far from here is a wooded area and that could be where the bear normally lives."

What would bring bears from the woods into town?



Yogi Bear would say, "When something's delicious, my nose knows, and where my nose goes, Yogi goes."

We joke with cartoons, but the possibility of a real bear near their backyard has some residents in Green Cove Springs concerned.



David Trujillo, a Green Cove Springs resident, said, "I'm going to keep my eyes peeled now because these bears wander. I have children and a dog so I'll be on the lookout."

If you are worried about a bear near you, FWC has an interactive bear map that tracks bear sightings all across the state of Florida. You can even zoom in on your specific street.



"The map lets people have a feel for, are bears common in my area, what are the kind of calls I'm getting in my area," Telesco said. "Are there so many bears in my area that I should be doing something different with my garbage?"

And if you see a bear in your yard.



"What we suggest you do is get on your porch and try to scare it off, yell, clap your hands. If you're in your car, honk your horn," Telesco said. "Their first reaction is to run, they're really not keen on threats."

Even if it means losing out on a picnic basket.