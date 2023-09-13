Rough surf, dangerous rip currents expected at Jacksonville Beach from Hurricane Lee

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue has issued a 'Beach Safety Alert' Wednesday through the weekend due to the conditions. The alert is expected to expire on Sept. 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Although Hurricane Lee is expected to pass well east of Jacksonville this week by more than 700 miles, rough surf and dangerous, life-threatening rip currents from the hurricane are expected to threaten swimmers at Jacksonville Beach, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue has issued a 'Beach Safety Alert' Wednesday through the weekend due to the pending conditions. The release states that the alert is expected to expire on Monday, Sept. 18 as 'Red Flag Ocean Conditions' will continue "until dangerous surf and rip current activity decreases to moderate conditions."

Lifeguards are advising all swimmers to remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions as even the most experienced swimmers, surfers, kiteboarders, etc. can be found in a life-threatening situation. Beachgoers can find themselves in trouble even in shallow water, the release states.

For more information on beach and ocean safety as well as ocean conditions, real-time weather conditions, live beach/surf cameras and more, click here.



