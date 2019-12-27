If you are planning to celebrate the holiday break at the beach, be careful. There have been multiple reports of Portuguese Man O'Wars washing up along local beaches.

Photos posted on various Facebook groups showed the Man O'Wars on St. Augustine Beach as well as Neptune Beach.

If you are stung, report to a lifeguard station immediately.

However, if you are at an isolated beach with no lifeguard tower, there are a few ways you can treat yourself. According to Web.com, you can stop the stinging by rinsing the area with vinegar for at least 30 seconds.

Next, remove tentacles with a pair of tweezers and soak the affected area in hot water for at least 20 minutes

Clean open sores three times a day and apply antibiotic ointment. Bandage if needed.

Keep an eye on the flags that are flying at the beaches. If it's purple, it means "dangerous marine life" and you're advised to use caution when in the water.

Man O' War spotted in St., Augustine.

LISA DEBBAN