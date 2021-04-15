Annual Seawalk Music Festival scheduled for June in Jax Beach, city not requiring masks

Unless conditions change, the outdoor festival plans to welcome attendees without capacity restrictions or mask mandates.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It's back! The annual Seawalk Music Festival is returning to Jacksonville Beach in June.

Unless conditions change, the outdoor festival plans to welcome attendees without capacity restrictions or mask mandates, Jax Beach Festivals and Community First Credit Union announced Wednesday.

The two-day event will feature free entertainment, artists and a wide variety of food vendors.

The dates for the festival are Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13.

While the festival is traditionally held the last weekend of February, organizers met with Jacksonville Beach city officials and rescheduled the festival to June out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19.

The festival will be held 12:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion.

Confirmed acts include Souls of Joy, Seagate, Mandalia, A Few Miles South, Bridget Kelly Band, Curt Towne Band, Split Tone, Second Shot, Sweet Melissa and The Shine.

Jax Beach Festivals will ensure all current COVID-19 safety protocols are used by attendees, vendors and musicians.

The festival is free to attend, and is family-friendly, with an entertainment zone dedicated to the festival’s youngest attendees.