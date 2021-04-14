Barrel-Aged, Sour & Cider Fest coming to Jacksonville this weekend

You'll be able to sample delicious barrel-aged, sour beers, and ciders hand-crafted by some of Florida's best brewers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beer festivals are back! Although, they might look a bit different this year.

The Florida Brewers Guild is hosting the Barrel-Aged, Sour & Cider Fest in Jacksonville on Saturday with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Intuition Ale Works brewery space located downtown at 929 E. Bay Street.

You'll be able to sample delicious barrel-aged, sour beers, and ciders hand-crafted by some of Florida's best brewers! Plus, yummy eats from MOJO BBQ will be available for purchase during the event.

Funds raised go to the Florida Brewers Guild, a nonprofit trade association committed to preserving the rights of craft brewers throughout the state.

Participating Breweries:

Intuition Ale Works

Hourglass Brewing

Bootleggers Brewing Company

Rabbit Hole Brew Station

Green Bench Brewing/Mead & Cider

81Bay Brewing Company

Old Coast Ales

Perfect Plain Brewing

Bog Brewing Company

Hyperion Brewing Company

TBBC

Aardwolf Brewing

Bay Cannon Brewing Company

Engine 15 Brewing Company

Coppertail Brewing Company

Tabula Rasa Brewing

COVID Restrictions:

All beer pourers will be required to wear masks and beer samples will be poured from pitchers or package and not directly from taps. Additionally, all samples will be poured in disposable, single-use sample cups.

Event organizers say masks are strongly encouraged to be worn when not actively eating or drinking and are required when entering the building.

Tickets:

Tickets on sale now. This is an event you won't want to miss! VIP tickets start at $50 and include early access to the event. General Admission is $35. Military and first responders get $10 off with a valid military issued or first responder ID. Tickets will be $45 at the door.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Intuition Ale Works located at 929 East Bay Street

