Baker County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 71-year-old woman with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing woman who is suffering from early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

Deputies say Claire Luscombe, 71, and was last seen leaving her residence in Glen St. Mary at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When she left the residence, Luscombe was driving her red 2017 Ford Explorer with a Florida license plate # 0748YT.

Deputies say Luscombe's cell phone last pinged in Middleburg at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday.