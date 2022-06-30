Baker County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 71-year-old woman with dementia

x
Deputies say Claire Luscombe, 71, and was last seen leaving her residence in Glen St. Mary at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing woman who is suffering from early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

When she left the residence, Luscombe was driving her red 2017 Ford Explorer with a Florida license plate # 0748YT. 

Deputies say Luscombe's cell phone last pinged in Middleburg at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding Luscombe’s location is asked to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at (904)259-2861 or your local law enforcement agency.

