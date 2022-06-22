Missing Child Alert issued for infant, toddler from Fort Myers

The children may be with two adults driving in a gray Dodge Dart with FL tag No. QFGB59.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Have you seen Genesis and Yazmin? A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an infant and toddler out of Fort Myers, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Genesis Barrios, 2 months, and Yazmin Barrios, 2, were last seen in the area of Maravilla Avenue and Sunset Road in Fort Myers.

Genesis was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie and Yazmin was last seen wearing a two-piece pink top and bottom with silver stars.

The FDLE says Genesis also has a pink blanket with her.

Authorities say they believe the children may be with Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and Inmer Barrios.

They reportedly are driving a 2013 gray Dodge Dart with FL tag No. QFGB59.