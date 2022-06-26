Bradford County woman missing, last seen Friday

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Bradford County detectives are searching for a missing person. Pamela Lytonia Lee was last seen at her house during the evening hours Friday at her residence on NW CR 229. Lee does not have access to a vehicle so she is likely walking, authorities. Lee has a history of mental illness and has been known to walk as far as Lake Butler. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of Pamela, is asked to contact Bradford County Sheriff's Detective Garmon at 904-966-6161.