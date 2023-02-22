Chilling audio documents search for Jacksonville child in a submerged car last March

First Coast News obtained audio documenting the desperate search to save a child after police say a mother drove into a retention pond following a high-speed chase.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a mother drove into a retention pond following a high-speed police chase in March. Her 5-year-old daughter, Vanity, died in the crash.

Pamela Cabrera is currently charged with murder.

The audio recordings between responding Jacksonville Sheriff's officers and dispatchers capture more than 30 minutes of officers describing the high-speed pursuit from north Jacksonville to the Southside, the moment the car entered the retention pond, and officers' plea for emergency crews.

“She is driving very recklessly with a child in the car. Her speeds are over 100," a responding officer reported to dispatch.

For thirty miles, Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers chased Cabrera after she was reported to have kidnapped her 5-year-old daughter.

“The suspect just threw a knife out the window," a responding officer added.

Responding officers tell dispatchers Cabrera drove recklessly before losing control of the car and driving into a retention pond at the 9B exit off of I-95.

“The vehicle is in the middle of the pond."

Officers dove in the water to rescue the mom and daughter, demanding dispatch to send more officers.

“Make sure you get me the dive unit please. Make sure you get K9 and every unit available, please," responding officers demanded dispatch.

Cabrera escaped the sinking car, but in the arrest report, a responding officer reported Cabrera made no attempt to try and rescue her daughter, who was trapped in the front seat.

The child drowned, and a dive team recovered her body from the car. The 2007 Gold Nissan Murano was heavily damaged after it was pulled from the water.

In the officer's bodycam audio, Cabrera seemed disoriented, asking an officer where she was, but she didn't answer any questions.

“What happened tonight?" An officer asked Cabrera, "Are you not wanting to give me a statement as to what caused this crash or anything that led up to it?” No? Okay," the officer said.

Cabrera’s case is currently on hold after a judge determined she was mentally incompetent to stand trial.