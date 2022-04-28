Woman charged in death of 5-year-old daughter after high-speed chase pleads not guilty

Pamela Cabrera, 32, waived her appearance in court on Thursday but her attorney came to enter a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville mother who was arrested after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter has entered a plea of not guilty. Pamela Cabrera, 32, waived her appearance in court on Thursday but her attorney came to enter a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

Cabrera is facing several charges; Vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter of a child, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on an emergency medical provider.

It is unknown why Cabrera decided not to appear in court.

Cabrera reportedly lead Jacksonville Sheriff's officers on a chase across the city after she kidnapped her daughter while armed on March 31.

There was reportedly an altercation at the family home, earlier on in the day of the reported kidnapping and chase, according to Cabrera's family.

The chase began in North Jacksonville after Cabrera allegedly kidnapped her daughter, Vanity. The chase ended in a retention pond near 9B and Durbin Creek after she “failed to negotiate” a turn and crashed into the water. The chase lasted 30 miles.

Cabrera managed to escape the sinking vehicle, according to the incident report, but, “made no attempt to try to rescue her daughter, who was trapped in the front seat of the vehicle.”

Cabrera lost custody of her daughter in 2020. Vanity had been living with family members. Cabrera was "lost" without her daughter, according to an affidavit which details the state of her mental health, before the incident.