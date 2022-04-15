Mother of 5-year-old killed in high-speed chase facing news charges

JSO records show additional charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and battery on an emergency medical care provider have since been added.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police records show Pamela Cabrera is facing new charges following the deadly high-speed chase and crash that left her 5-year-old daughter dead on March 31.

Cabrera allegedly lead Jacksonville Sheriff's officers on a chase across the city after she kidnapped her daughter while armed. The 32-year-old mother has a documented history of mental illness.

First Coast News previously reported Cabrera was facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and vehicular homicide, from the crash. JSO records show additional charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and battery on an emergency medical care provider have since been added.

Cabrera was not present at her first appearance due to 'disruptive' behavior, court officials said. Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, April 21.

There was reportedly an altercation at the family home, earlier on in the day of the reported kidnapping and chase, according to Cabrera's family.

The chase began in North Jacksonville after Cabrera allegedly kidnapped her daughter, Vanity. The chase ended in a retention pond near 9B and Durbin Creek after she “failed to negotiate” a turn and crashed into the water. The chase lasted 30 miles.