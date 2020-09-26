Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Florida girl

Mackenzie Vega was last seen in the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka, Fla., FDLE said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Saturday for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Mackenzie Vega was last seen in the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka, Fla., FDLE said. Vega was seen wearing a yellow training bra and gray shorts. FDLE described Vega as having long, brown curly hair that she wears in a high ponytail.

Vega is both Black and Hispanic, has brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

The child may be in the company of 26-year-old Keith Green, according to law enforcement. Green is described by FDLE as having black hair and black eyes. Both his height and weight are unknown, according to FDLE.

The pair may be traveling in a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the Texas tag number MVD3055.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 1-866-858-2233 or 911.

