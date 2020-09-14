Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Tampa girl

Darirlyn Ical was last seen in the 2700 block of Chestnut Street in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued Monday for an 11-year-old Tampa girl last seen Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Darirlyn Ical was last seen in the 2700 block of Chestnut Street in Tampa. She was seen wearing a black hoodie with red and white stripes down the sleeves and blue jeans. FDLE says Ical has an olive skin tone, brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

The child may be in the company of 28-year-old Martin Ical. Martin Ical has black hair, brown eyes and stands at about 5 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs about 110 pounds, according to FDLE.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or call 911.