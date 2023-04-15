x
Later, gator! Alligator removed from beach in St. Simons Island

The animal was spotted in front of The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St Simons Island.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — That's something you don't see every day! 

An alligator had to be removed from the beach on St Simons Island Friday morning.

The animal was spotted in front of The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St Simons Island.

The animal was safely relocated by wildlife officials.

This isn't the first time an alligator has made its way to the beach. A few years ago, a nine-foot alligator was removed from the surf at a beach in St. Simons Island. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Photos below were shared with First Coast News by Lawson Fields.

Credit: Lawson Fields
Gator on the beach in front of The King and Prince on St Simons Island
Credit: Lawson Fields
Big gator on the beach in front of The King and Prince on St Simons Island
Credit: Lawson Fields
Gator on the beach in front of The King and Prince on St Simons Island

