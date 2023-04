WESH reports that 72-year-old Titusville man lost his leg after being attacked in the area of Windsong Way around 2 p.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man lost his leg Friday following an alligator attack in Brevard County, according to WESH.

