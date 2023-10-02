The family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon held a vigil at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a man shot and killed on Christmas Day is in desperate need for answers in the case.

Dixon’s fiancée, Haley Barnhill, says she will have to raise she and Baron’s toddler alone.

“Sorry that he was alone in the car and that he was alone and he had to die like that,” said Barnhill.

Baron Dixon was shot and killed on Christmas Day and his mother says someone knows what happened.

The Justice Coalition is hoping to help the family get answers in the case, also providing a space for the family to grieve.

“There’s an organization like the Justice Coalition to be out there and help them and to bring them justice and some peace and a blessing,” said Robert Bracewell, Executive Director Justice Coalition.