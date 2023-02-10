Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools following police activity

"We are still in the early stages of this incident and continue to investigate the circumstances," officials say.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Due to police activity Orange Park, Grove Park Elementary and Orange Park Elementary were both closed briefly Monday.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says it was investigating a shooting incident near Loring Ave and Industrial Loop and Park Ave and Campbell Ave involving two vehicles.

This incident is believed to have started near Loring Ave. and Industrial Loop. At this time, there are no injuries or shooting victims.

Deputies say the crime appears to be an isolated incident.

Area schools Orange Park Elementary and Grove Park Elementary were placed on lockdown immediately out of an abundance of caution. Their lockdowns have now been lifted.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.