Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder

Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder.

Prosecutors asked for a first degree murder conviction, but jurors opted for the lesser crime of second degree murder.

Jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021.

Key evidence in the case included a four-hour-long video from Hall's Brentwood home that shows Wolkooski screaming at and strangling her, at one point taking her gun out of her purse and holding it.

The recording also includes audio of Wolkooski apparently beating her in her bathroom while he held her captive for nearly three hours. Hall's screams can be heard throughout and, at one point, something hits the bathroom wall so hard the camera mount on the bedroom wall shakes.

Hall took the stand to testify in her own defense Wednesday