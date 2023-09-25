81-year-old man from Clay County left home in Mustang, now missing

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — An 81-year-old man left his home in Clay County driving his Ford Mustang Monday morning and has gone missing, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He "suffers from an altered mental status," police said.
James Whitehall Allison II is 125 pounds and 5'8. He is white, and he is bald with brown eyes. He is pictured below.
His vehicle was seen in Melbourne and later in the Orlando, Florida area at 7:30 p.m.
His Mustang is burgundy with Florida license plate AGN8J.
If you see him, call CCSO at 904-264-6512.