81-year-old man from Clay County left home in Mustang, now missing

A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for 81-year-old James Whitehall Allison II. He may be in Melbourne or Orlando.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — An 81-year-old man left his home in Clay County driving his Ford Mustang Monday morning and has gone missing, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He "suffers from an altered mental status," police said. 

James Whitehall Allison II is 125 pounds and 5'8. He is white, and he is bald with brown eyes. He is pictured below.

His vehicle was seen in Melbourne and later in the Orlando, Florida area at 7:30 p.m.

His Mustang is burgundy with Florida license plate AGN8J. 

If you see him, call CCSO at 904-264-6512.

Credit: CCSO
James Whitehall Allison II is missing from Clay County.
Credit: FCN
This is the car James Whitehall Allison II is believed to be driving.

