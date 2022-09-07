Silver Alert issued for missing St. Johns County man with medical issues

He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt, deputies say. He also drives a white 2022 Hyundai Sante Fe with the Florida tag #Y012GJ.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert Wednesday as they search for a missing 81-year-old man.

Deputies say Marzio Trotta was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022 on A1A North around 1 p.m.

Marzio suffers from medical issues, deputies say.

He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt, deputies say. He also drives a white 2022 Hyundai Sante Fe with the Florida tag #Y012GJ.

If anyone has any contact with Marzio or knows of his whereabouts, please contact your nearest local law enforcement agency or dial 911.