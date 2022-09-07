x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing St. Johns County man with medical issues

He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt, deputies say. He also drives a white 2022 Hyundai Sante Fe with the Florida tag #Y012GJ.
Credit: JSO
Marzio Trotta was last seen on September 7, 2022 on A1A North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert Wednesday as they search for a missing 81-year-old man.

Deputies say Marzio Trotta was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022 on A1A North around 1 p.m. 

Marzio suffers from medical issues, deputies say.

He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt, deputies say. He also drives a white 2022 Hyundai Sante Fe with the Florida tag #Y012GJ.

If anyone has any contact with Marzio or knows of his whereabouts, please contact your nearest local law enforcement agency or dial 911.

Credit: JSO
Marzio Trotta was last seen on September 7, 2022 on A1A North

RELATED: Lake City couple charged after allegedly harboring missing teenager

RELATED: Have you seen her? Missing 15-year-old could be in Jacksonville, officials say

🚨 SILVER ALERT 🚨 The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Marzio who is an 81 year...

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

JEA grace period for bills to end soon

Before You Leave, Check This Out