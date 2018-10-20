Two boys ages 5 and 10 were killed in a deadly crash in Duval County early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Symere Woolbright, 5, and Rickale Woolbright, 10, died after the Chevy Impala they were traveling in was struck in the rear by a Chevrolet Tahoe. Both vehicles were traveling south in the left lane on I-95 approaching Commonwealth Avenue.

The collision caused both vehicles to travel into the center median where they came to rest, said FHP. All six occupants in the vehicles were transported to local hospitals. Symere was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Downtown and Rickale was pronounced dead at UF Health.

